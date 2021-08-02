Nick Surmava

Animated Tbilisi, Georgia V2

design after effect gif animated animate gif abode animate cc 2019 abode illustrator
Hello, This is Animated capital town of Georgia - Tbilisi. You can Learn more about our country here (Wikipedia) : https://bit.ly/1NshQRT

Re created my old project in better quality.

Thanks For inspiration : Nina.K Khurtsilava
Original art work : https://dribbble.com/shots/5296861-Artboard-2

