Mike Daniels

Website / Resumé for a friend

Mike Daniels
Mike Daniels
  • Save
Website / Resumé for a friend typography ui illustration logo design branding
Download color palette

An online CV for a friend - one page with anchor links for various sections

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Mike Daniels
Mike Daniels

More by Mike Daniels

View profile
    • Like