WWF Belgium — Website 003

It is a privilege to work on a digital project that has the power to make a positive impact on the world we live in. It is also a great responsibility. When WWF-Belgium trusted us with the redesign of their main digital channel, we wanted to deliver a website that was able to bring the user into an immersive experience capable of provoking reflection, but most importantly true, active engagement.

Watch live: https://wwf.be/fr
Read the case study : https://walkingmen.com/work/wwf.be-new-website/
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
