Card Management App

Universal Card — Manage all your Synchrony cards with one universal credit card 💳.

Universal Credit card was an innovation project that I designed as an MVP to help envision how users may be able to manage all of their Synchrony credit cards with just one account. The pain point for users currently is that they can have several accounts for their Lowe’s, Sam’s Club, Old Navy, Amazon, and other credit cards — Universal Card brings them all together.

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
dannysapio . com
