Toukir Khandakar

Saas Landing Page I • Wave Task

Toukir Khandakar
Toukir Khandakar
  • Save
Saas Landing Page I • Wave Task wordpress template responsive product design landing interface flat design app ui ux dashboard design dashboard ux web design saas website web landing page ui landingpage
Download color palette

Wave Task I Saas website landing page design.
------
Hope you like it! ❤️

Follow for more works 👉 Toukir Khandakar
------------------------------------------------------------------

Have a project? inquiry 👉 toukirkhandakar@gmail.com
Follow on Facebook 👉 Ghost Design
------------------------------------------------------------------

Follow Me On Behance:
Ghost Design

Toukir Khandakar
Toukir Khandakar

More by Toukir Khandakar

View profile
    • Like