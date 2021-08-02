Alex Pasquarella
Tides: Island Map

Alex Pasquarella
Canopy
Alex Pasquarella for Canopy
Tides: Island Map pirate ship palm tree pirate treasure paradise ocean fishing tropical island islands game world game map overworld map illustration
  1. tides-canopy-map-slides.gif
  2. tides-canopy-map-dribbble-full.png
  3. tides-canopy-map-1.png
  4. tides-canopy-map-2.png
  5. tides-canopy-map-3.png

We worked once again with Shallot Games to create an illustrated map for its popular iOS game Tides: A Fishing Game. The map shows an abstracted overview of the various islands players can travel to throughout the game.

We’re a design and illustration studio based in Rochester NY
Hire Us

