Fraser Davidson

Tom Brady

Fraser Davidson
Fraser Davidson
  • Save
Tom Brady tom brady new england pariots nfl foootball
Download color palette

A render of Tom Brady created for my YouTube series 'How To Draw Sports Logos'. View the video here: http://youtu.be/nh0x8MJNbXc

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2011
Fraser Davidson
Fraser Davidson
Designer & Animator

More by Fraser Davidson

View profile
    • Like