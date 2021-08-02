Infinity & Beyond - Streaming App

Brief : Our client 'Infinity & Beyond' has just started up and is looking for someone to build them an application for their service. They are in direct competition with the likes of Netflix & Disney +.This streaming service is devoted to all things about space. It will have videos on moons, stars, planets, space shuttles etc. The page will have a promotion for a video at the top. It will then list the series that video is in below. Below this on the home page there will be recently played videos and recommended videos. The video play page will be a video screen with links for other videos in series, subtitles & languages and video details The details page will have the video title, rating, description and a more like this section. This will advertise videos like this one that the user may like.

Your task is to take the desktop design made for Infinity & Beyond and convert it to a mobile version. The Client would like all aspects of the design to still be visible and content to displayed in an appropriate manner. Feel free to use NetFlix, Amazon Prime, Disney + etc for inspiration! The brief from the desktop version will cover the content needed, it will just be a case of resizing this and maybe having less of the options viewable.