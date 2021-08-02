Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Emanuel Risteski

Makedonium monument

Makedonium monument icon typography vector branding logo illustration design
Ilinden, known as Македониум, monument in Krusevo Macedonia. Dedicated to all the fighters and revolutionaries who took part in the Ilinden uprising of 1903 against the Ottoman Empire.

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
