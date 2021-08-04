Highlight Icons Part III

We continue telling you the story of our large icon collection - Highlight Icons. Previously we stopped at November 2016 – by that moment we had created 70 sets of various images, and the family was called “Line Icons”. So how has the “Line Icons” become “Highlight Icons”?

The time was passing by, and the collection was living its life on stocks, and we couldn’t help thinking it needed rebranding. We liked the whole look of the icons, their unique themes, and colors, but it was obvious that we should have taken a fresh look at the family.

So probably at the end of 2019-early 2020, we started a huge renovation. The whole family was redrawn with our new approach and experience which we had obtained within these years. In the carousel you can see the before/after effect: upper icons are from the “Line Icons” collection and lower are new Highlight Icons. You can notice that the changes are crucial, but the main idea remains the same.

Here are the icons from the sets of astrological signs, retro technologies, and dog breeds. As for the psychological one, it needs to be mentioned that in 2016 it wasn’t such a trend as it is now. At that time our director Ilya understood that the stocks lacked the images on this theme, so he was searching for the information on specialized forums and websites to go into the question and visualize it. Last year we developed new sets with not only problems but the psychological methods and positive effects of therapy. So now we have a separate collection on Creative Market dedicated to Mental Health.

Dogs are also gathered in one collection – it has 24 popular breeds. Soon the collection will be updated, and the cats will also be here🐱

Next time we’ll tell you the continuation of the story and show you the newest sets! Stay tuned!