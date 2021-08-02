Car Sharing App UI - UI Kit

Trending designs to inspire you
It is an app that provides Ride Sharing service. Workflow was researched carefully and that is corresponding with the user flow. User can find quickly the car & bike rides that meet their requirement and most fit the route. We also provide Web and Mobile App Development Our work flow is : Idea, Sketch, Design, Develop, Test, Celebrate Our products was not just focused on user interface but also learn how they work
Created for Android & iOS Mobile App
Contact us: webearlitsolution@gmail.com