لوجو عود العيدان - Oud Al Edan logo

Oud Al-Aidan is a long-established foundation that has been dealing with the oud and oud oil trade for more than thirty years. We worked on a Monogram that expresses the experience, conveys a sense of luxury and combines the Arabic and English letters that make up the name.