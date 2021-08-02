Ahmed Zaza

لوجو عود العيدان - Oud Al Edan logo

لوجو عود العيدان - Oud Al Edan logo luxury oud perfume arab arabic graphic design design minimal logos logodesign brand branding identity logo
Oud Al-Aidan is a long-established foundation that has been dealing with the oud and oud oil trade for more than thirty years. We worked on a Monogram that expresses the experience, conveys a sense of luxury and combines the Arabic and English letters that make up the name.

