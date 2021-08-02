Денис Тетерин

Токенизированого проекта «Oh oh» сoin»

Токенизированого проекта «Oh oh» сoin» web-дизайн криптовалюта оплата web landing page design ui
Делал дизайн "Токенизированого проекта «Oh oh» сoin»".
Рисовал дизайн в Figma, оформлял портфолио в Adobe Photoshop

Смотреть портфолио: https://www.behance.net/teterinden042c

Вопросы по дизайну:
✈ Телеграмм:https://t.me/tdi12
🎥 Skype:https://join.skype.com/invite/ptG2hmzKrdzs
📩 Почта: teterindenis12081999@gmail.com

