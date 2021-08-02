Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mehroosa Jan

"97% women experience sexual assault"

Mehroosa Jan
Mehroosa Jan
  • Save
"97% women experience sexual assault" women safety 97 graphic design design artdirection book bookmaking
Download color palette

This publication explores real stories of 97 women and their experiences of assault. The statistic 97% of women experiencing women sexual assault is a direct reflection of how great a problem this is in current society. This publication aims to overwhelm the reader, making them experience the weight of the problem.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Mehroosa Jan
Mehroosa Jan

More by Mehroosa Jan

View profile
    • Like