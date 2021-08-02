Exploration - Music Streaming Desktop App

Trending designs to inspire you
This time I created an exploration UI for a music streaming desktop app with dark mode. I use green as the main color because the identity of green is that it looks calming. I also put it in dark mode to make the impression of calm even deeper.
I hope you like this design. Follow me and don't forget to press that "L" button! ❤️