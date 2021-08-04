Dawood Shakir
Dark UI

Server Management Dashboard UI Concept

Dawood Shakir
Dark UI
Dawood Shakir for Dark UI
Hire Us
  • Save
Server Management Dashboard UI Concept web app dark ui dashboard dark mode interaction interface dark theme
Server Management Dashboard UI Concept web app dark ui dashboard dark mode interaction interface dark theme
Download color palette
  1. Server Management Dashboard UI Concept.jpg
  2. Server Management Dashboard UI Concept-1.jpg

Hello Dribbblers,
Presenting a Modern and Trending Landing page Design for Server Management. We tried to make it look clean with more empty space and tried to use some bright colors for the design to make it look interesting.
Please share your feedback about the color choice and placement of the elements.
If you like what you see, don't forget the press the :heart: icon and follow us on Dribbble and other social platforms to get exciting content and tips.
We upload fresh ideas and freebies on daily basis both on Instagram and Dribbble. So make sure you follow us on Dribbble too.
Follow Us On Instagram: @thedarkui

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Dark UI
Dark UI
Resources for your next UI project
Hire Us

More by Dark UI

View profile
    • Like