97%

graphic design design women safety social issues book magazine publication
This publication explores real stories of 97 women and their experiences of assault. The statistic 97% of women experiencing women sexual assault is a direct reflection of how great a problem this is in current society. This publication aims to overwhelm the reader, making them experience the weight of the problem.

