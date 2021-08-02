apanicspud®

Thornton of Chicago

Title: "Thornton of Chicago"
Type: Web UX/UI Design
Program: Adobe XD
Date Created: 25 April 2021

Thornton of Chicago is a domestic company with young and talented individuals that provides a wide range of construction services.
This design was created for educative purposes, hence has no material nor commercial value.

Special thanks to the people who made this design possible:
Photo by Samuel Horn af Rantzien on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/8PKEeac1hzw
Logo Design by Namecheap
https://www.namecheap.com/
Icons by Iconmonstr on Iconmonstr
https://iconmonstr.com/

