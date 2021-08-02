Title: "Thornton of Chicago"

Type: Web UX/UI Design

Program: Adobe XD

Date Created: 25 April 2021

Thornton of Chicago is a domestic company with young and talented individuals that provides a wide range of construction services.

This design was created for educative purposes, hence has no material nor commercial value.

Special thanks to the people who made this design possible:

Photo by Samuel Horn af Rantzien on Unsplash

https://unsplash.com/photos/8PKEeac1hzw

Logo Design by Namecheap

https://www.namecheap.com/

Icons by Iconmonstr on Iconmonstr

https://iconmonstr.com/