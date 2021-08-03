gahoka
Shopified

Shopify website landing page for Sparkling Tea

gahoka
Shopified
gahoka for Shopified
Hire Us
  • Save
Shopify website landing page for Sparkling Tea shopify shopify store store ui store ecommerce woocommerce design
Shopify website landing page for Sparkling Tea shopify shopify store store ui store ecommerce woocommerce design
Download color palette
  1. Presentation.jpg
  2. Design.jpg

Hello Dribbblers,

Presenting a Modern and Trending Landing page Design for Shopify Website. We tried to make it look clean with more empty space and tried to use some bright colors for the design to make it look interesting.

Please share your feedback about the color choice and placement of the elements.

If you like what you see, don't forget the press the ❤️ icon and follow me Dribbble and other social platforms to get exciting content and tips.

We upload fresh ideas and freebies on daily basis both on Instagram and Dribbble. So make sure you follow us on Dribbble too.

Follow Us On Instagram: @get.shopified

Image Credits: Darling Clementine

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Shopified
Shopified
We design and develop shopify stores. Period.
Hire Us

More by Shopified

View profile
    • Like