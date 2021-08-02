Mehroosa Jan

Naari - Editorial

Naari is a collaborative Research project looking deeply into the representation of women in the different South Asian Cultures. The photographs explore different concepts depending on the participant’s story. Naari celebrates women from different cultures and presents their views on how they see their culture. Some of the responses also challenge existing ideas about what it means to be a woman in a patriarchal society.

