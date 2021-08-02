Naari - Editorial

Naari is a collaborative Research project looking deeply into the representation of women in the different South Asian Cultures. I directed, styled, photographed, and edited some of the Photoshoots. The photographs explore different concepts depending on the participant’s story. The snippets of texts within the Editorial are taken out from participants’ interviews conducted specifically for this project. Naari celebrates women from different cultures and presents their views on how they see their culture. Some of the responses also challenge existing ideas about what it means to be a woman in a patriarchal society.