Interior Design - Package Details Screen

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This responsive mobile screen is a result of a UI exercise where the goal was to show the minimal required information for all the interior design packages
___________________________________________________________
If you like my work, show some love! Press "L" :)
___________________________________________________________
Have project in mind? Write to me@sarav.co