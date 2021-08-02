Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Saravanan Sampathkumar

Interior Design - Package Details Screen

Saravanan Sampathkumar
Saravanan Sampathkumar
Interior Design - Package Details Screen figma design mobile app website ui ux home screen
This responsive mobile screen is a result of a UI exercise where the goal was to show the minimal required information for all the interior design packages
Have project in mind? Write to me@sarav.co

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Saravanan Sampathkumar
Saravanan Sampathkumar

