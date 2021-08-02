James West

Daily Logo Challenge Day 30: Sneaker Company Logo

  1. Day30_SneakerLogo-01.jpg
  2. Day30_SneakerLogo.mp4

👟 Day 30 of the #dailylogochallenge

✍🏼 Sneaker Company logo with the name ‘DNA’.

I’m attempting the Daily Logo Challenge - one a day for 50 days, I’ll use a prompt to create a logo and flex my design muscle 💪🏼

