Eternal, 047

I think everyone has come across this. You set the alarm for a certain time, and before or after that time you set alarms for + 5-15 minutes. And so they ring non-stop and constantly. In the morning you get annoyed by these alarms and go to wash. The day will pass quite hard, and by the evening you will be tired. It is my problem. And I believe that not only mine.

Why wake up at five in the morning? The motivation is simple: it's an extra three hours of productive work until eight in the morning. We take the hours from 9 to 12 pm, the least productive (since there is no energy left to work, for example, on our projects after the main work), and postpone them to the morning.

As a result, we get an extra year of work for every eight years of life. If you are going to live to 80 years old, then this is an additional seven and a half, or 65,700 hours of hardcore productive work for yourself (not counting the first 20 years of life). If you still believe in 10 thousand hours to achieve mastery, then, you yourself understand, it is a sin not to take advantage of this time. Well, if you are constantly missing 24 hours a day for something, here's an additional three hours simply due to an early rise.

My only argument is that three hours in the morning are more productive than three hours in the evening. Think about it.

