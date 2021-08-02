Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Book illustration: Xanthe

Book illustration: Xanthe boat xanthe book illustration 2d illustration vector art illustration
Author Cymen Van Arme approached me and asked for a book cover illustration. Since the woman depicted is based off a real person who meant a lot to him, I was determined to get every little detail absolutely perfect, from her facial features to her uniform the geographical details.

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
