Abstract shapes,textures MEGA PACK

Having a collection of high-quality design elements in your creative arsenal is essential for every designer. That is why I have put together this Abstract Shapes MEGA PACK, bringing you a huge range of fully customizable elements delivered in a variety of file formats.

This comprehensive library of 120+ geometric shapes provides you with a ready-to-use selection of mandalas and stars, acid symbols, abstract icons, futuristic waveforms, divider lines, Op Art designs, wireframe grids, and 3D vector elements sure to amplify your design work. Mix and match these versatile design elements to suit your own style and project needs.