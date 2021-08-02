Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI - Day 009

Day 009: "Music Player. Design a music player. Consider the controls, placements, imagery such as the artist or album cover, etc. Also, consider the device type that's playing the music. A dashboard in a tour bus, a smartwatch, or via a web browser. Each device type will have different requirements, features, and restrictions to consider."

Today I decided to create a concept design for Spotify on an Apple watch. This was a bit out of my comfort zone as I've mostly dealt with mobile and web design. However, after making this UI, I can appreciate the simplicity needed for smartwatch UI. With the limited space, you definitely need to be more careful with button sizes, font sizes, and imagery.

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
