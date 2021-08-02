Daily UI - Day 009

Trending designs to inspire you
Day 009: "Music Player. Design a music player. Consider the controls, placements, imagery such as the artist or album cover, etc. Also, consider the device type that's playing the music. A dashboard in a tour bus, a smartwatch, or via a web browser. Each device type will have different requirements, features, and restrictions to consider."
Today I decided to create a concept design for Spotify on an Apple watch. This was a bit out of my comfort zone as I've mostly dealt with mobile and web design. However, after making this UI, I can appreciate the simplicity needed for smartwatch UI. With the limited space, you definitely need to be more careful with button sizes, font sizes, and imagery.