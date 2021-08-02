Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Auditax Accountants

Tax Deductions Perth

Worked from home this year? You may be eligible for additional tax deductions!
- Electricity
- Decline in value of equipment or furniture
- Phone and internet expenses
Find out more: https://www.auditax.com.au/services/2021-tax-return/

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
