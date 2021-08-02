inksplotdesigns@gmail.com

Blue Whale

Blue Whale photoshop wacm tablet scratchy chalk ink watercolour digital painting digital drawing graphicdesign illustration
This is where I first experimented with the chalk over watercolour illustration style; the scene depicts a whale swimming beneath a rowboat that’s carrying a girl looking up to the moon. It is meant to depict the peaceful nature of night and whales, and promote living side by side in harmony, sharing the planet.

