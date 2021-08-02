Lifted - an NFT platform for musicians and consumers

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Lifted's design was inspired by the aesthetic of NFT web apps which usually have gradients and box shadows on clickable elements. We wanted to retain this style while also give a unique feel to our app with our deep blue background and branding.
Trying to make lifted look unique and give it a brand identity was hard. many music platforms look the same but we wanted to branch out of this trend somewhat so we decided to look at NFT websites and web-apps. We merged the two inspirations with our own unique look and came up with the deep-blue design you see right here.
If you like this design please ❤️, it would be much appreciated.