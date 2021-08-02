Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Oliver Wilcox

Lifted - an NFT platform for musicians and consumers

Oliver Wilcox
Oliver Wilcox
Lifted - an NFT platform for musicians and consumers
Lifted's design was inspired by the aesthetic of NFT web apps which usually have gradients and box shadows on clickable elements. We wanted to retain this style while also give a unique feel to our app with our deep blue background and branding.

Trying to make lifted look unique and give it a brand identity was hard. many music platforms look the same but we wanted to branch out of this trend somewhat so we decided to look at NFT websites and web-apps. We merged the two inspirations with our own unique look and came up with the deep-blue design you see right here.

If you like this design please ❤️, it would be much appreciated.

Oliver Wilcox
Oliver Wilcox
Dev and Designer who creates minimal, beautiful interfaces.

