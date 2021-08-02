inksplotdesigns@gmail.com

Autumn Fox

Autumn Fox ink watercolour chalk monotone fall autumn fox digital painting digitaldrawing illustration
I’ve been playing around with this type of monotone illustration for a while now; I love the effect of chalk on an inky/watercolour background, and the drastic contrast it creates. I used this method to draw a fox asleep in the autumn leaves.

