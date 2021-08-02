inksplotdesigns@gmail.com

Yellow Flame

Yellow Flame digitalpainting digitaldrawing wacom tablet photoshop chalk watercolour illustration
Following the previous fox illustration, I decided to apply the same monotone chalk and watercolour illustration style to a piece featuring a candle and flame.

