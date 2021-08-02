Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Whalesong Recording Studio

Whalesong Recording Studio whalesong whalelogo studiologo recordingstudio bluewhale whale illustration vector design customlogo brandidentity logodesign branding logo graphic design
As part of a design exercise, I generated this logo with the following prompts: 'whale' and 'recording studio'. It was created in Adobe Illustrator, leaning heavily on a circular design structure.

