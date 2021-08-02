Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
inksplotdesigns@gmail.com

Vortex Autocare

inksplotdesigns@gmail.com
inksplotdesigns@gmail.com
Hire Me
  • Save
Vortex Autocare detailing logo detailing car care autocare vector design graphic design customlogo brandidentity branding logodesign logo
Download color palette

When Ash from Vortex Autocare approached me for a logo, this design immediately came to mind. It was a hit the second I showed it to him and I feel it really incorporates that whirlpool nature of a vortex.

inksplotdesigns@gmail.com
inksplotdesigns@gmail.com
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by inksplotdesigns@gmail.com

View profile
    • Like