Saddam Hosen

Food Delivery App UI 🍔

Saddam Hosen
Saddam Hosen
Hire Me
  • Save
Food Delivery App UI 🍔 food and drink food delivery food delivery app food delivery application eat eating uiux chef app delivery app food design tracking app burger app pizza restaurant app recipe app food order
Food Delivery App UI 🍔 food and drink food delivery food delivery app food delivery application eat eating uiux chef app delivery app food design tracking app burger app pizza restaurant app recipe app food order
Download color palette
  1. Food Delivery App Design.png
  2. Food Delivery App Design-1.png

Hi Guys 🖐,

This is my Exploration for Food Delivery App UI. How about you ?

Let me know your Awesome Feedback
Dont forget to Like❤ it :)
................................................................................................

Looking for a UI/UX designer for your project? Drop a line at Saddamhossan867@gmail.com | Skype
-------------------------------------------------------
Find Me On :
Facebook | Instagram | Behance | Linkedin

Saddam Hosen
Saddam Hosen
I'm ready to Design your awesome product👇UI/UX
Hire Me

More by Saddam Hosen

View profile
    • Like