Glide Airlines Logo

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This design was created as part of the Daily Logo Challenge; the prompt instructed me to use a paper airplane, which I found quite charming and childish. I took this instruction and decided to aim for a design that demonstrates pulling that childish wonder out of something grown up and corporate, so whilst the title is blocky and serious, the paper airplane evolves into a cartoon-like style.