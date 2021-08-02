inksplotdesigns@gmail.com

Glide Airlines Logo

Glide Airlines Logo logodesign logo graphic design branding vector artwork customlogo airline logo airplanelogo airplane airlines glidelogo glide
This design was created as part of the Daily Logo Challenge; the prompt instructed me to use a paper airplane, which I found quite charming and childish. I took this instruction and decided to aim for a design that demonstrates pulling that childish wonder out of something grown up and corporate, so whilst the title is blocky and serious, the paper airplane evolves into a cartoon-like style.

