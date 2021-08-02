Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
ELVI -Ewelina Chmielowiec

Logo for Polish school in Zurich

ELVI -Ewelina Chmielowiec
ELVI -Ewelina Chmielowiec
Logo for Polish school in Zurich crest together community branding graphic design vector typography school logo
Logo for the Polish School Association in Zurich. The logo was not to refer to the school but to show that it is a community, parents, support. The client wanted two language versions of the logo: Polish and German.

ELVI -Ewelina Chmielowiec
ELVI -Ewelina Chmielowiec

