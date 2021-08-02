Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
CIA Aesthetics

CIA Aesthetics vector branding brandidentity lips needle ciaaesthetics beautylogo aestheticslogo customlogo logodesign logo
Emma from CIA Aesthetics offers beauty treatments such as lip filler, so when she asked me to design her logo, we decided immediately that it should be a chic and feminine logo, and incorporate a subtle needle.

