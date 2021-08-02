🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Communication design and merch for a fictional
event called “Poltrona” (Armchair), where in each
event a reading of a horror story would occur.
More shots at: https://www.behance.net/gallery/124027549/Poltrona-Event-Identity