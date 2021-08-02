Paulo Pozo

Poltrona, Event Identity

Poltrona, Event Identity poster logo design identity design identity visual identity event identity event advertising
Communication design and merch for a fictional
event called “Poltrona” (Armchair), where in each
event a reading of a horror story would occur.
More shots at: https://www.behance.net/gallery/124027549/Poltrona-Event-Identity

