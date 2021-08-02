Sophie

Toyota New Innovative Idea

Sophie
Sophie
  • Save
Toyota New Innovative Idea app illustration illustrator branding design graphic design ui ux web
Download color palette

I have decided to redesign Toyota with new innovative design and looking forward your Feedbacks.. ^_^

259D01D7-0CD2-45CA-A762-C559927C6419.png
2 MB
Download
View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Sophie
Sophie

More by Sophie

View profile
    • Like