inksplotdesigns@gmail.com

B's Seams Logo

inksplotdesigns@gmail.com
inksplotdesigns@gmail.com
Hire Me
  • Save
B's Seams Logo brandidentity branding tailorslogo seamstresslogo tailor seamstress customlogodesign logodesign logo
Download color palette

This is a logo I designed to suit a seamstress or tailoring shop. It was important to include a needle and thread in the design and to make it stand out from the industry standard, so I used bright, warm colours and dramatic curves.

inksplotdesigns@gmail.com
inksplotdesigns@gmail.com
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by inksplotdesigns@gmail.com

View profile
    • Like