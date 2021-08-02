Print Templates

La Vella Editorial Imagebook

La Vella Editorial Imagebook book image editorial design miniimalist professional modern print design print template indesin adobe letter a4 design magazine indesign printable catalog print clean template
Product features :

24 custom page document
2 size (A4 & US letter)
Master page
Compatible with adobe indesign CS4 & higher
Grid content
Free font used
All object, colors, & text are editable

