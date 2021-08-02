inksplotdesigns@gmail.com

BrassKey Estate Agency

inksplotdesigns@gmail.com
inksplotdesigns@gmail.com
Hire Me
  • Save
BrassKey Estate Agency keylogo houselogo home house key realotrslogo realtors realestate estateagency customlogo logodesign logo
Download color palette

Brasskey is a real estate agents logo. I was prompted to make it high-end, fashionable and classy. Give the industry, I was keen to turn the teeth of the key into a home.

inksplotdesigns@gmail.com
inksplotdesigns@gmail.com
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by inksplotdesigns@gmail.com

View profile
    • Like