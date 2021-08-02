inksplotdesigns@gmail.com

Fare Divide

inksplotdesigns@gmail.com
inksplotdesigns@gmail.com
Hire Me
  • Save
Fare Divide charity applelogo customlogo uniquelogo heart apple foodbank faredivide brandidentity branding branddesign logodesign logo
Download color palette

Fare Divide is a wonderful community fridge charity that provides food for those who cannot afford it. I was approached by Sarah, the founder, and asked to design them a logo; it had to be obvious it was connected with food (hence the apple) and she wanted something to give it a loving, personal touch (hence the heart).

inksplotdesigns@gmail.com
inksplotdesigns@gmail.com
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by inksplotdesigns@gmail.com

View profile
    • Like