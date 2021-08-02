🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Fare Divide is a wonderful community fridge charity that provides food for those who cannot afford it. I was approached by Sarah, the founder, and asked to design them a logo; it had to be obvious it was connected with food (hence the apple) and she wanted something to give it a loving, personal touch (hence the heart).