Anemonae, Dive In, Identity Design

Anemonae, Dive In, Identity Design logo design tribe logo imaginary tribe identity design indentity graphic design design
Identity design for an imaginary urban tribe, named Anemonae.
The tribe would represent the portion of the population who, in
the future, with the increase of the sea level, would have to live in
a subaquatic lifestyle.
More shots at: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122379073/Anemonae-Dive-In-Identity-Design

