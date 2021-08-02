Neha Treasa Tony

Business card design

3d animation ui app art illustration logo branding design graphic design
~ Made up a ceramics company called ‘Gaia Ceramics’ and designed a business card based on the meaning of Gaia which is “goddess of earth”.
~ Thus wanted to give off an earthy vibe which is justified by the selected colour palette and use of images.
~ Logo design as well as calligraphy/lettering of the company also designed by yours truly.
~ Created using Adobe Indesign and Procreate.

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
