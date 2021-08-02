Business card design

~ Made up a ceramics company called ‘Gaia Ceramics’ and designed a business card based on the meaning of Gaia which is “goddess of earth”.

~ Thus wanted to give off an earthy vibe which is justified by the selected colour palette and use of images.

~ Logo design as well as calligraphy/lettering of the company also designed by yours truly.

~ Created using Adobe Indesign and Procreate.