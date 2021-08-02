Rezaid

Concept Design for Believe Housing Mobile App

We redesigned the mobile app UI and UX for Believe Housing, a community housing project in the UK. The brand guidelines were provided by Believe Housing, which we used to make the app design minimal, modern, and user friendly.

