Tea Company Hero Illustration

Among the diverse graphics that can be found on modern websites, the approach of using a hero illustration seems to have moved from trends to well-established strategies. Here’s another example of how it can work: check the atmospheric image we’ve created for a hero section of the company selling different tea blends.
Also, welcome to see more of our art in the huge set of illustrations about workspace and creativity, a pack of book illustrations for visual storytelling, the diversity of nature illustrations or review the process of creating an illustration set.
