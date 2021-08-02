Modern Word Resume / CV Template

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
💟💟 Download Link 💟 💟
🧿✅ Get UNLIMITED Templates! ✅🧿
H I G H L I G H T S
1 Pages Resume and Cover Letter Template
( A4 Paper ) with Bleed
Compatibility with Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Word
Well Layered & Organized everything is editable color/text
100% Scalable All Files
300DPI CMYK
Ready to print
Free font used