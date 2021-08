Paladin / Knight Lion Esports Mascot Logo Design - Leo Knights

Approved paladin/knight armored lion esports mascot logo design created for a team called (c) Leo Knights Esports (c) which competes in a League of Legends: Wild Rift tournament in the Philippines.

---------------

For custom gaming and sports mascot logo design like this please contact me directly via https://www.facebook.com/madartzgraphics or email me at madartzgraphics2019@gmail.com

---------------

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LaganzonDarwin

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/madartzgraphics/

Behance: https://www.behance.net/madartz

#esports #gaming #mascot #character #logodesign #graphicdesign #graphicdesigner #lion #leo #wild #logo #design #dota2 #valorant #LeagueofLegends #MobileLegends #csgo #apex #pubg #warzone #WildRift #Moba